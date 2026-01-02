Analysis: Netanyahu knows 'voluntary disarmament' by Hamas will be a hard sell to Israelis

Within hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to land back in Israel, concluding another high-stakes and highly consequential diplomatic visit to the U.S., capped by a meeting with President Donald Trump.

He is a lot on his plate coming back - a series of decisions and missions shaped by the messages delivered from the White House.

From determining Israel’s response to Lebanon’s expected announcement on the demilitarization of the area south of the Litani, to managing negotiations with Syria under mounting American pressure.

Add to that the continued monitoring of Iran’s military buildup and preparations for a potential future strike, a scenario President Trump himself has acknowledged.

And, inevitably, Gaza: the move to Phase Two, the decision over reopening the Rafah Crossing for entry and exit, and, above all, the looming confrontation with cabinet ministers and public opinion. Neither is likely to accept a reality in which Hamas is granted many more months to “agree” to disarm voluntarily, when it is clear to all that the terror group has no intention of doing so.