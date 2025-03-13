The Price of Protectionism: Israel & Trump’s Trade War | National Security Podcast

As Donald Trump reignites a global trade war, the Middle East finds itself caught in the crossfire. US tariffs on China, Mexico, and other major economies are shaking global markets, driving oil price fluctuations, and forcing Gulf nations to rethink their economic strategies.

For Israel, the stakes are high. With close trade ties to both the US and China, will Israel have to pick a side? How will American protectionism affect its economy, from high-tech exports to defense deals? And could Trump’s economic policies divert Washington’s focus away from security challenges in the region?

On this week’s episode of The National Security Podcast, Nicole Zedeck speaks with Dr. Tomer Fadlon, Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and INSS researcher Jesse Weinberg to unpack the economic, political, and security implications of Trump’s trade war.

Watch the full episode here: