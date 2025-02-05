What does Trump REALLY want to do with Gaza? | Analysis

The images of Gaza's devastation have circulated globally – even prompting a response from US President Donald Trump.

His reaction was blunt: "It's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything is demolished." To put that into numbers, nearly 60 percent of all buildings in the densely populated, 25-mile-long enclave were reduced to rubble over the course of the war.

Known for his decisive approach, Trump floated the idea to "clean out" Gaza by relocating its residents to neighboring countries. In a bold and dramatic move, he later declared that the United States would seize control of the Gaza Strip, proclaiming, "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and weapons on the site."

A Closer Look

A Trump administration official, speaking before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House, expanded on Trump's view on Gaza. "He sees it as impractical for it to be rebuilt within three to five years, believes it will take at least 10 to 15, and thinks it's inhumane to force people to live in an uninhabitable lot of land with unexploded ordnance and rubble," the official said.

While proposing relocation during reconstruction, Trump left the timeline ambiguous, saying, "Could be temporary, could be long-term." During this time, Trump expressed that the US will "get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for people in the area."

This proposal would likely entail a US military presence in the Gaza Strip to oversee and manage the operation.

Trump elaborated, "You can't live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location, a location that's going to make people happy."

When asked in the historic press conference with Netanyahu on February 4 whether Palestinians would have the right to return if relocated, Trump responded that they would build accommodations so appealing "they won't want to come back."

Trump stated that he desires wealthy nations to help fund the development of one or several areas outside of Gaza with "good, quality housing," potentially creating "beautiful towns" to reside in. Trump estimated that the plan could involve relocating 1.7 to 1.8 million people, adding, "Because Gaza is a guarantee that they're going to end up dying – the same thing is going to happen again. Who would want to go back? They've experienced nothing but death and destruction."

The administration framed this as a realistic solution that allows displaced residents a chance at normal lives while the strip undergoes reconstruction.

When asked about the possibility of establishing Jewish settlements in Gaza in the near future, Trump rejected the notion, stating, "It's too dangerous." He further emphasized, "They're not going to want to go back to Gaza."

Regional Allies

Trump expressed hopes that Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan, would take on displaced residents. "I'd like Egypt to take people, and I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump remarked.

Egypt and Jordan rejected the proposal, citing concerns about demographic shifts and regional instability. However, during a press conference with Netanyahu, Trump asserted that they, along with other countries, would eventually agree to accept the Palestinians. Meanwhile, some members of the Israeli right support the idea, viewing it as a way to reduce security threats and potentially expand Israeli settlements in Gaza. As for the global community, they voiced strong criticism, with accusations of ethnic cleansing. Others joked by sharing a "new map" of the region calling Gaza the 51st state.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

Israeli attorney and human rights activist Nitzana Darshan-Leitner explained that "International law prohibits forced displacement, not voluntary relocation. If Palestinians willingly choose to move to a safe place, it is not a war crime." Critics, however, argue that the line between voluntary and coerced relocation is often blurred in conflict zones. Human rights organizations point out that residents facing dire conditions may feel pressured to leave, raising questions about the voluntary nature of such moves.

A Viable Solution?

Trump's administration insists the plan is not about coercion, but about offering humane alternatives to those facing immediate threats in Gaza. In the words of a second administration official, "There's no utilities, there's disease, there's standing water. You couldn't get an ambulance through there if you wanted to right now. It really is quite uninhabitable."

"What we've asked for is to work together with our Arab partners and friends in the region and with Israel, to all come together for creative solutions to this challenge." The official emphasized that the goal is to "provide dignity for the Palestinian people" during the reconstruction process.

Emerging details may soon answer some of the lingering questions about the proposal's implications. Whether this proposal will lead to meaningful progress or intensify existing tensions remains uncertain. For Trump, however, the imperative is clear: "Something has to happen."