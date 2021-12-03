'This is a selfish approach coming from the Western community, this is really a blind approach'

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "ultimate evidence" of the danger of unequal vaccination rates around the world, the head of the Red Cross said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow, Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said more needed to be done to fight "rampant" vaccine inequality.

"The scientific community has warned... on several occasions about the risks of very new variants in places where there is a very low rate of vaccinations," he said.

"This is a selfish approach coming from the Western community, this is really a blind approach," said Rocca, an Italian lawyer and longtime Red Cross volunteer who was elected to head the body in 2017.

"It's unbelievable that we are still not realizing how much we are interconnected. This is why I call the omicron variant the ultimate evidence."

"The only way is to vaccinate, so access for everyone, everywhere," Rocca said, stressing it was a "moral imperative" to look at suspending intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines in order to boost production.