Explainer: Covid variants, what they are, how they are classified

Covid variants change in severity, transmissibility, and immunity to vaccines produced to combat the virus

Any virus, including SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid - can change over time, leading to thousands of different variants of Covid circulating across the world.

While most have little to no impact on the properties of a virus, some changes can affect how easily it spreads.

Changes include the severity of the virus as well as the performance of vaccines, which in turn cause public health and social measures to fluctuate.

How do Covid variants happen?

The genetic material of the Covid variants lies in something called RNA, which has similarities to DNA.

When a virus infects you, they attach to your cells and make copies of their RNA, which helps it to spread.

As viruses spread, there are commonly copying mistakes, or as scientists call them “mutations,” thus creating variants.

Variant classifications

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), scientists classify Covid variants as the following:

- Variants Being Monitored (VBM)

- Variants of Interest (VOI)

- Variants of Concern (VOC)

- Variants of High Consequence (VOHC)

Classifications designated by the CDC are based on data in the United States, while the WHO considers the impact of variants throughout the world.

These classifications are based on how easily a variant spreads, how severe the symptoms are, how the variant responds to treatments, and how well vaccines protect against the variant.

The WHO designates variants as VBM to those that may pose a future risk, but evidence of the impact is unclear.

Variants of Interest are those that are predicted or known to increase transmissibility and severity and have an emerging risk to global public health.

The WHO classifies VOC as those that increase transmissibility or severity, and decrease the effectiveness of public health and social measures.

Variants of High Consequence, as the CDC reports, have higher transmissibility, cause more intense disease, and may be less likely to respond to vaccines or treatments.

Known key variants

Alpha - Classified as VBM by the CDC, but classified as VOC by the WHO. First identified in late-2020 in the United Kingdom, this variant was estimated to make the virus up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Beta - Classified as VBM by the CDC, but classified as VOC by the WHO. The earliest documented samples of this variant were in South Africa in May 2020, and it appears to spread more easily than the original virus, but evidence doesn’t indicate that it causes worse illness.

Gamma - Classified as VBM by the CDC, but classified as VOC by the WHO. First identified in Brazil in January 2021, scientists suggest that it is more contagious than earlier variants and can evade antibodies that fight Covid.

Delta - Classified as VOC by the CDC and the WHO. The delta variant was first spotted in India in December 2020, and caused a huge surge in cases in April 2021. It is highly contagious and the dominant strain worldwide.

Omicron - Classified as VOC by the CDC and the WHO. The most recent Covid variant was first discovered in South Africa on November 24.

According to the BBC, the variant has 50 genetic changes to the original virus, worrying scientists of its ability to evade antibodies designed to fight Covid.

Early evidence suggests that the omicron variant causes a higher risk of reinfection compared to other variants, meaning individuals who already had the virus are susceptible to being infected again.