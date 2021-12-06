Fauci: Early reports on omicron variant 'encouraging'

'Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, on Sunday called early reporting on the newly detected omicron variant of Covid-19 "a bit encouraging" but cautioned that more information is needed.

“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser told CNN. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

On Friday, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said that the heavily mutated strain of the virus has so far been identified in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported.

Early data from South Africa, where the variant was first detected and subsequently reported to the WHO, indicates that omicron may cause less severe cases of Covid-19.

While the omicron variant has become the dominant strain in South Africa, in the US the majority of cases are still from the delta version of the virus. However, omicron has already spread to about one-third of US states with at least 16 states reporting infections.

During the interview with "State of the Union," Fauci also said that he hoped that the travel ban on southern African countries would be lifted "in a reasonable period of time."

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called on countries to "urgently" reverse travel bans linked to the discovery of omicron and the WHO urged governments to follow the science rather than imposing flight bans.