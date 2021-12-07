US advisor Dr. Fauci: omicron ‘not more severe than delta’

Fauci says 'I don't think that (the) worst case scenario is going to come about, but you never know'

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid 19 variant omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.

The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said.

Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with omicron.

Fauci said lab experiments that tested the potency of antibodies from current vaccines against omicron should come in the "next few days to a week."

On the question of severity, "it almost certainly is not more severe than delta," said Fauci.

"There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe, because when you look at some of the cohorts that are being followed in South Africa, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations seems to be less than with delta."

But he added it was important to not over-interpret this data because the populations being followed skewed young, and were less likely to become hospitalized.

"I think that's going to take another couple of weeks at least in South Africa," where the variant was first reported in November, he said.

"As we get more infections throughout the rest of the world, it might take longer to see what's the level of severity."

"I don't think that worst case scenario is going to come about, but you never know."