Early study shows omicron partially evades Pfizer vaccine

Sigal says 'My impression is, if you get a booster, you are protected, especially against severe disease'

Researchers in South Africa say that the omicron variant of Covid partially escapes the immunity offered by the Pfizer vaccine, but not completely.

In a study led by Alex Sigal, a virologist from the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, scientists found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine did not completely neutralize the omicron variant’s presence in samples.

“Previous infection, followed by vaccination or booster, is likely to increase the neutralization level and likely confer protection from severe disease in Omicron infection,” the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, said.

Although the experiment did not examine the impact of booster vaccines on the variant, Sigal predicted that the supplemental shots would help promote immunity against omicron.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468325159501287434 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“My impression is, if you get a booster, you are protected, especially against severe disease,” Sigal said, according to CNN.

“It took a hit - a bigger hit than we have seen before - but it didn't take it down to levels that are insubstantial.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468325162860826634 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Dr. Paul Offit, an expert who specializes in infectious diseases, explained to CNBC that the findings signal fully inoculated people may only face mild Covid infections.

“I think that there’s still going to be protection against serious illness,” Offit said.

While studies are still underway on the variant, early reports have emerged that symptoms of omicron cases are more mild than those observed in other Covid infections.