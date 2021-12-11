South Africa sees signs omicron is milder than delta

Severe cases remain low though the pace of the spread is cause for concern, medics say

There is evidence to suggest that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is less likely lead to serious illness than delta, although the spread of the new strain gives cause for concern, medical professional is South Africa said over the weekend.

In a weekly online press briefing, the World Health Organization's Africa branch said the continent recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to Sunday, compared with 55,000 in the previous week.

The new surge infected 90,000 people in the past month, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said Friday.

However, in South Africa, which discovered the new variant last month, "severe cases remain low," the WHO said in a statement.

“At the moment, virtually everything points toward it being milder disease,” Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute, told Associated Press. “It’s early days, and we need to get the final data. Often hospitalizations and deaths happen later, and we are only two weeks into this wave.”

The WHO reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region were "transparent with their data."