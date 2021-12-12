WHO: omicron spreads faster and vaccines arguably less effective

Omicron seems to be spreading faster than delta, according to the WHO

The omicron variant of Covid seems to spread more than the delta variant, cause less severe symptoms and make vaccines less effective, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday, stressing that the data remains very patchy.

Omicron is now present in 63 countries, the organization said in a technical update, confirming statements by its officials in recent days.

According to the WHO, omicron seems to be spreading faster than the delta variant, which is still responsible for most of the infections in the world. This faster spread is not only observed in South Africa, where delta was less prevalent, but also in the United Kingdom, where this variant dominates.

The WHO does not know at this time - due to lack of data - whether this high rate of spread in highly immune populations is due to omicron "evading immunity, taking advantage of inherently higher transmissibility, or a combination of both.

The organization predicts, however, that "it is likely that omicron will out-compete delta in settings where community transmission occurs."

There is also not yet enough data to determine the severity of the disease caused by omicron, although at present the symptoms appear to be "mild to moderate" both in southern Africa, where it was detected, and in Europe.

As for the Covid vaccines, the limited data available as well as the genetic profile of omicron suggest "a decrease in efficacy" in terms of protection against "infection and transmission."

For their part, Pfizer laboratories assured last weekend that it was "still effective" after three doses against omicron.