Israel reports 444 new daily coronavirus cases, 96 in serious condition

Daily Covid-19 numbers remain steady as country braces for possible outbreak of omicron variant

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday registered 444 new cases of Covid-19, with 96 patients listed in serious condition, continuing the downward trend over the past months in the number of severe infections.

According to the Health Ministry's coronavirus database, the number of seriously ill patients has steadily declined since peaking in late September — reaching 739 on September 22 and hovering around 100 over the past week.

The number of newly diagnosed serious or critical patients on Monday stood at 5, which is one below the average over the past 30 days.

Out of the 96 seriously ill patients, 60 were listed in critical condition and 51 were on ventilators.

The percentage of positive tests stood at 0.52 percent out of the 94,310 total tests administered on Sunday.

The death toll in Israel since the pandemic started was 4,174 on Monday.

More than 4 million Israelis are jabbed with all three available vaccine doses against the coronavirus.

Israel is imposing fresh travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the omicron variant, most recently designating the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark as red countries and placing them under the travel ban.

There are currently 55 Israelis with omicron and about 50 more are suspected to have the variant.