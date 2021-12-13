Israel: Minister urges tourism sector compensated over Covid

Israel's Transport Minister says 'The airlines and tourism companies are hurting badly'

During a faction meeting at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli urged the government to provide “immediate compensation” to the travel industries hurt by Covid restrictions.

“The airlines and tourism companies are hurting badly,” Michaeli said on Monday, adding that “the Israeli government cannot abandon aviation and tourism.”

“Anyone harmed by the government’s decisions must receive immediate compensation,” she stressed.

“This is not an option; it is a requirement. The government must provide a genuine and speedy response.”

During the meeting, Michaeli said she was cooperating with Israel’s finance ministry to ensure those hurt by the restrictions receive reparations.

“My colleagues and I… are working with the Ministry of Finance to make sure this happens, and I have no intention of giving up on this matter.”

On Monday, members of Israel’s tourism industry gathered at Ben-Gurion International Airport to protest the country’s travel restrictions, imposed in an effort to halt the spread of the Covid omicron variant.

Demonstrators called on the government to either reopen Israel’s skies, or provide compensation to those impacted by the travel policies, arguing they hurt their livelihoods.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday said that the country’s tour guides and other travel workers should “start changing professions,” later clarifying he only meant those in the industry should “find other work.”