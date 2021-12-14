Study: Omicron mild, but more resistant to 2 Pfizer doses

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine offers only 33 percent protection against the omicron Covid variant

A major study conducted on the Covid omicron variant in South Africa found that the offshoot creates milder symptoms, but is more resistant to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The study, conducted by South Africa’s largest medical insurance firm Discovery Health, used data on Covid infections and hospitalizations to determine the severity of illness.

Of the 211,000 positive Covid cases examined, researchers found that the rate of hospitalization was 29 percent lower than during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, according to The Washington Post (WaPo).

Although the cases are more mild, the study also found that the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is only 33 percent effective against omicron infection.

However, researchers said that the vaccine offers 70 percent efficacy against severe omicron Covid illness, which they called “very good protection,” WaPo reported.

The study echoed some earlier reports and initial investigations on the nature of the variant.

Several experts previously theorized that omicron produces milder infections when compared to other Covid variants.

Last week, researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, announced their initial findings from an early study, which showed the omicron variant partially evaded the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

However, scientists hypothesized that booster vaccines would offer greater protection against the mutation.