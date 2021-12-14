Pfizer says Covid pill near 90% effective in final analysis

Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients

Pfizer said on Tuesday that final analysis of its antiviral Covid pill showed near 90 percent efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients.

Recent lab data also suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19.

Pfizer said last month that the oral medicine was 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations or deaths when compared to the placebo, based on interim results in around 1,200 people. The data disclosed on Tuesday includes an additional 1,000 people.

Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients, Reuters reported.

"It's a stunning outcome," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview.

"We're talking about a staggering number of lives saved and hospitalizations prevented. And of course, if you deploy this quickly after infection, we are likely to reduce transmission dramatically," Dolsten said, according to Reuters.

Dolsten said he expects authorization for use in high-risk individuals from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies soon. He does not believe an FDA advisory panel meeting will be needed.

"We're in very advanced regulatory dialogues with both Europe and the UK, and we have dialogues with most of the major regulatory agencies globally," Dolsten said.