UK's Johnson riles angry Tory MPs with vote on virus curbs

Prime minister facing rebellion from within his own ranks over new omicron restrictions

The British government on Tuesday urged its own MPs not to rebel against new coronavirus restrictions, insisting the country was in a race to prevent the omicron variant of Covid-19 spiraling out of control.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing potentially the largest backlash from within his own ranks since he won an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals.

Tory opponents are against the government's new rules on mask-wearing, testing, self-isolation and vaccine passes, warning they undermine public freedoms.

At least 60 Conservative MPs — possibly more — are reported to be set to rebel over the restrictions at a series of votes to make them law.

Even with an 80-seat majority, that has forced the government to turn to the main opposition Labour party, which supports the package, to push the votes through.

Opening the debate in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said omicron was "a serious threat" and even though hospital admissions were low, action was needed.

"They are measures that I think the situation demands, because when the facts change, our response must change too," he said.

"There really is no time to lose," Javid added, highlighting that scientists have predicted the true figure of those already infected in Britain could be as high as 200,000 a day.

But he confirmed that 11 countries, most of them in southern Africa, would be taken off the UK's so-called travel red list — barring most arrivals — as it was now "less effective" in stopping the spread.