Omicron: Denmark exceeds 1,000 daily cases for the first time

WHO says strain is fastest-spreading version of coronavirus since start of pandemic

Denmark for the first time surpassed 1,000 daily cases of the new variant omicron, which health officials expect to become dominant in Copenhagen this week.

The Scandinavian country, one of the most advanced in the world in terms of both testing and sequencing to identify variants, recorded a total of 4,535 cases, including 1,098 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest report from the Danish Authority for infectious disease control (ISS).

The progression of the new variant is spectacular, just two weeks after the detection of the first case in Denmark on November 28.

No variant of the virus has so far spread as quickly as omicron, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, which estimates that most countries are now affected.

In Denmark, the number of cases is doubling every two to three days, according to official data. The majority of detected cases (nearly 2,700) are in Copenhagen and its region.

The Danish ISS warned on Monday that it expected the new omicron variant to replace the delta variant as the dominant version of the virus responsible for Covid-19.

Along with the United Kingdom and Norway, Denmark is the country in Europe that detects the most cases of omicron at present. But the explanation is more related to Danish detection capabilities than to more outbreaks than elsewhere, according to experts.