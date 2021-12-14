Report: Sheba Hospital to conduct world's first study on 4th vaccine

About 200 volunteers will receive booster to see if antibody levels are raised

Israel's Sheba Medical Center will conduct the world's first study on a fourth vaccine against Covid-19, Kan pubcaster reported Tuesday night.

About 200 volunteers are participating in the study at the hospital in Ramat Gan, just outside of Tel Aviv.

Their level of antibodies against the virus will be checked before and after receiving the fourth dose.

The study will be supervised by Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of Sheba's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit, with the backing of the Health Ministry.

The study is going forward "so that data can be based on [the participants] when we come to decide on a fourth dose. At the moment, no one knows and there is no data on this from the world," senior Health Ministry officials were quoted as saying in the report.

The Health Ministry's vaccination committee decided against recommending a fourth Covid vaccine to the general public Sunday night, including those who are immunocompromised.

Concern is increasing in Israel and around the world as the new omicron variant quickly threatens to become the dominant strain globally, although a study from South Africa, where the variant was first detected, indicates that the heavily mutated strain is less mild than the delta variant.

However, the study also found that the omicron variant is more resistant to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at 33 percent efficacy.

Researchers said that the vaccine offers 70 percent efficacy against severe omicron Covid illness, which they called “very good protection."