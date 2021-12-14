Israel: health pass required at entrance to shopping malls from Friday

Unvaccinated people will only be able to access essential shops

New health rules in Israel against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to come into force from Friday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed to the new restrictions, along with medical experts, at a meeting held to discuss the quickly spreading omicron variant of Covid-19.

The "Green Pass," presented as evidence of completing the vaccination schedule or recovery from the disease, must be presented at the entrance of shopping centers.

Unvaccinated people will only be able to access essential businesses, such as pharmacies inside the centers.

In addition, vaccinated travelers returning from red countries will be required to quarantine at home for a period of seven days. The unvaccinated must be in isolation over the same period in designated hotels.

The new rules are subject to government approval.

New destinations are also expected to be listed on the red country list on Wednesday, Channel 12 revealed.

22 new cases of the omicron variant were diagnosed in Israel on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected with the strain to 89, the Health Ministry said.

Among them, 57 patients were returning to Israel from abroad, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany and Turkey.

The omicron variant appears to cause a milder form of the disease than previous variants of the coronavirus, but it is more resistant to two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the first study published since the variant was detected last month.