Israel: R value, severe cases down despite omicron spread

The reproduction coefficient is 1.01 and the infection rate is 0.70 percent

Despite the spread of the omicron Covid variant, the reproduction coefficient R-value, which stood at 1.01 in Israel on Wednesday, declined in recent days along with the number of severe patients, the Health Ministry said.

The closer the R-value is to zero, the less the virus is spreading.

A reproduction rate of around one indicates that the spread is slow and steady as the carrier transmits the virus to just one person.

A total of 84 patients with the coronavirus are currently in serious condition, including 46 placed on artificial ventilators.

Compared to 744 cases on Tuesday, 673 new cases were listed in the last 24 hours, reflecting an infection rate of 0.70 percent.

No deaths were recorded in the past 48 hours, according to the report.

Despite the optimistic data, new health rules against the spread of the Covid pandemic are expected to come into force starting Friday.

The "Green Pass," proof of a complete vaccination schedule, or recovery from the disease must be presented at the entrance of shopping centers.

New travel destinations, especially European countries, are also expected to be added to the red country list with high infection rates on Wednesday, Channel 12 revealed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also warned on Wednesday that the new omicron variant could become dominant among Covid infections in Europe by mid-January.