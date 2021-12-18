Israel: South African family believed to be behind omicron's spread

The family did not respect the obligation to remain in quarantine

A single family that returned from South Africa is behind the spread of the omicron variant in Israel, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

At present, more than 130 cases of omicron have been officially identified in the country, but health authorities say hundreds more cases may be in circulation.

The ultra-Orthodox family of four, originally from Jerusalem, traveled to South Africa (red country) and refused to quarantine on their return, as required by the new restrictions.

The members of this family had a first PCR test on the day of their arrival in Ben Gurion Airport which turned out negative, then they went to work and sent their children to school when they were supposed to remain in quarantine for a week.

A few days later, the family underwent further PCR tests which came back positive. More than a dozen people were then said to have been infected.

The family also reportedly refused to respond to epidemiological investigations, making it difficult to trace and find contact cases.

The government has decided to tighten restrictions to prevent a massive spread of the variant, especially for travel. Several countries were placed on the "red list" and the government could require a mandatory 7-day quarantine for all travelers arriving from abroad.