Europe reimposes tougher measures as omicron sweeps continent

Lockdown measures trigger protests in several of the major European capitals

Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week warned that omicron could be the dominant strand on the continent by mid-January.

The French capital of Paris announced on Saturday it was cancelling its iconic New Year's Eve fireworks.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced earlier this week that primary schools would close earlier for the Christmas holidays and government ministers are meeting on Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are recommending a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place.

Austria tightened travel restrictions; Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed a curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.