Egypt reports first omicron cases

Three travelers, reportedly from South Africa, test positive for the highly infectious new strand

Egypt on Saturday said it detected its first three cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19, at the height of the economically vital tourist season.

Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

The statement didn’t specify where the infected persons traveled from however, according to a local outlet, the three flew in from South Africa.

One of them had mild symptoms and the other two had none, the Health Ministry added.

The country recorded 373,509 coronavirus cases, including 21,277 deaths.

Last week, the G7 group labelled omicron as the biggest threat to global health.