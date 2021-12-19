Bennett warns 'fifth wave has begun' as omicron spreads

Israeli prime minister implores parents to vaccinate their children

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a televised address Sunday evening warned the Israeli public that the "fifth wave has begun" amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Bennett defended the government's reimposition of travel restrictions in the early days after the strain was detected, calling the travel ban "an important and courageous decision" that kept the variant away from Israel's borders.

However, the premier emphasized, "the time we bought is running out" as omicron is in Israel.

He referenced the Knesset as an example of a place that the omicron was detected — several Knesset members from seven different parties were placed in quarantine Sunday morning after being exposed to a suspected carrier of the omicron variant in the Israeli parliament.

The prime minister acknowledged that the number of omicron infections are not reaching upwards yet — a total of 175 cases were confirmed as of Sunday — but indicated that the "highly contagious variant" will continue to increase in the Jewish state

Bennett pleaded for parents to vaccinate their children, saying it is their responsibility to give the same protection to their kids that they themselves received.

"Don't leave them exposed to omicron. Don't wait for an ambulance. Vaccinate children," Bennett said.

"The goal is to get through this wave while maintaining the economy and education," the prime minister said, while also asking managers of companies to temporarily allow employees to work remotely during the fifth wave.

"We will manage omicron with professionalism," Bennett concluded. "We need citizens to be responsible."