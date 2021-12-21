Omicron's global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings

Covid variant continues to rattle investors as countries reimpose restrictions ahead of holidays

New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of the sweeping spread of omicron around the world on Tuesday, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

Many nations are on high alert just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States, and Asia, including in Japan where a single cluster at a military base recorded at least 180 cases.

New Zealand Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country was delaying the start of a planned staggered reopening of its border until the end of February.

The government previously said quarantine-free travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia, and by April for foreign tourists.

Major stocks declined for the third consecutive trading day on Monday as the omicron variant spooks investors, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 400 points.

The highly contagious variant is now the dominant strain in the United States just as the busy winter travel season kicks into high gear.

US health officials said on Monday that the heavily mutated version of Covid accounted for 73 percent of newly reported infections in the country last week.

Although initial reports out of South Africa — where the variant was first detected and reported to the World Health Organization — indicated that the strain is mild, medical experts stress that further research is necessary and more time is needed to determine the severity.

Texas' Harris County on Monday reported what is believed to be the first death in the US related to omicron.

The man between the ages of 50 to 60 was unvaccinated, health officials said.