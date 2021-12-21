Israel's daily Covid-19 cases at 2-month high, serious cases drop

Reproduction rate climbs to 1.28, indicating that the coronavirus is spreading

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Israel floated above the thousand mark for the second consecutive day, but without a corresponding rise in patients listed in serious condition, Tuesday's Health Ministry data showed.

The 1,306 new infections reported over the previous 24 hours represents the highest daily tally in two months as the R value, or reproduction rate, continues to climb, indicating that the virus is spreading in the population.

The latest R value is 1.28, representing data from 10 days ago.

An R coefficient of one means that one person is passing on the virus to one person. As the number rises above one, more people are being infected by each carrier, speeding up the rate of spread in the community.

However, the number of serious cases remains steady at 81, marking a decrease from Monday's 86. A total of three new serious patients were added on Tuesday, making another decrease from Monday when 10 new serious patients were recorded.

Out of the 81 patients listed in serious condition, 48 are critical and 41 are on ventilators.

The positive test percentage stood at 1.27 percent as of Tuesday out of 116,739 total tests administered.

At least 175 cases of the omicron variant have so far been detected in Israel, although that number is expected to rise significantly.

An outbreak in Ma'ale Adumim was reported on Tuesday with 25 infected with omicron and two more suspected of having omicron out of 193 students and teachers in the education system diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus.