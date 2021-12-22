Israel: Man who died infected with delta, not omicron

Media reports Tuesday indicated that it was the first fatality linked to emerging omicron strain

Israel's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that a man suspected to be the country's first death linked to the omicron variant of Covid-19 was actually infected with the delta strain.

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the patient at the Soroka University Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba was infected with the omicron variant.

The patient was reportedly a 75-year-old man who also suffered from pre-existing health conditions.

Additionally, he only received two doses of the Covid vaccine, and not a third booster shot. The man received his last dose of the vaccine over six months ago.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that it had ruled out the possibility that the man contracted the omicron strain before his death — instead, the laboratory testing on the deceased peformed at Soroka revealed that he was contaminated with the delta strain.

The omicron variant is circulating rapidly across the world, which prompted Israel to implement several travel restrictions to limit spread of the strain.

However, an omicron surge is not yet reflected in the daily register of coronavirus cases provided by the Health Ministry, with Wednesday's update showing 903 new infections with 80 patients listed in serious condition.