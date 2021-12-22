WHO: Too early to say if omicron more severe than delta

Kerkhove says 'we have not seen this variant circulate long enough in populations around the world'

During a news briefing on Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced it was still too early to conclude if the Covid omicron variant is more severe than the delta strain.

While a number of early studies on the offshoot propose that omicron is more infectious, but less severe, the WHO cautioned against forming a definitive opinion based only on initial research.

The organization’s technical Covid lead, Maria van Kerkhove, said “We do have some data suggesting that rates of hospitalization are lower,” but warned “we have not seen this variant circulate long enough in populations around the world, certainly in vulnerable populations.”

Kerkhove explained that data on the omicron variant, sourced from all over the world, is still “messy.”

She urged people to be careful and consider their actions during this holiday season.

“We have been asking people to be cautious, we have been asking countries to be cautious, and to really think, especially as these holidays are coming up.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on states to consider the last two years of Covid.

“As we approach the new year, we must all learn the painful lessons this year has taught us. 2022 must be the end of the Covid 19 pandemic,” he declared.