Hospital stay risk for omicron is 40%-45% lower than delta - UK study

'We find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalization for omicron relative to delta infections'

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the omicron variant of Covid-19 is 40 percent to 45 percent lower than for patients with the delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.

"Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalization for omicron relative to delta infections, averaging over all cases in the study period," the researchers said of the study, which analyzed data from PCR-test confirmed cases in England between December 1 and December 14.

Another new study from South Africa released on Wednesday also suggests that the risk of severe illness and hospitalization in patients infected with the omicron variant is less than the delta variant.

The study found that people in South Africa diagnosed with the omicron strain of Covid-19 between October 1 and November 30 were 80 percent less likely be hospitalized compared to those who contracted another variant.

The South African study also found that omicron patients in the hospital during the months of October and November were 70 percent less likely to develop severe disease compared to delta patients in the hospital from April until November.

Imperial College researchers said the risk of any visit to hospital with omicron was between 20 percent and 25 percent lower than with delta.