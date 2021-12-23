Coronavirus cases in Israel highest since October, but severe illness remains low

1,400 new infections recorded over the previous 24 hours; 83 patients listed in serious condition

Coronavirus cases in Israel spiked on Thursday to the highest daily total since October, with 1,400 new infections recorded, according to Health Ministry data.

However, despite concerns about the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, there has yet to be a corresponding rise in patients listed in serious condition, with 83 seriously ill, out of which 48 are critical and 39 on ventilators.

Some early studies have suggested that omicron is milder compared to the delta strain, although medical experts stress that more time is needed to determine the ultimate severity of the heavily mutated version of the virus.

The percentage of positive tests in Israel stood at 1.44 percent as of Thursday and the reproduction rate, or R value, continues to rise, indicating that the virus is spreading. The latest R value, which is determined from 10 days ago, is at 1.34.

More than 4 million people in Israel were jabbed three times with the vaccine against Covid-19, with a fourth dose potentially on the horizon for the general public.

The recent recommendation of another booster for ages 60 plus, medical workers and the immunocompromised, follows a similar trendline to the other doses, which eventually reached the general population.

Israel in recent weeks has reimposed several restrictions, including on travel, in an attempt to curb the spread of the omicron variant.