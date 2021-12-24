Once more, Covid puts a damper on Christmas celebrations worldwide

Airlines cancel thousands of flights

The rise of the omicron variant heralded on Friday another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by further Covid curbs.

Drummers and bagpipers marched through the West Bank city of Bethlehem — where Christians believe Jesus was born — to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away.

And with Britain hitting a record high number of Covid-19 infections again on Friday for a third day in a row, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested getting a vaccine booster shot as a Christmas gift for relatives.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights as the omicron jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.

France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with its daily tally exceeding 94,000 while hospitalizations from the virus reached a seven-month high, prompting the government to convene a special meeting for Monday that could trigger new public health restrictions.

Infections surged in the United States in recent days due to omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of US cases and as many as 90% in some areas.

New York planned to sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its annual outdoor New Year's Eve celebration, in response to the surge of new coronavirus cases, capping the number of attendees 15,000.