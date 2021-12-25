Roche’s at-home Covid test gets FDA approval

The FDA approval comes at a time as companies are limiting sales of at-home Covid tests due to demand surge

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche) said Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its Covid at-home rapid test Emergency Use Authorization.

"The launch will be in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc, with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement,” the Swiss multinational healthcare company said.

The test, which can be used by people as young as 14-years-old, uses an anterior nasal swab sample to provide “accurate, reliable, and quick results in as few as 20 minutes."

Roche also noted that their test can be used for children aged two to 13 under adult supervision.

According to the firm, the swab tests for all variants of Covid, including omicron, which recently became the dominant strain in the US and sparked reimposed restrictions throughout the world.

It added that the test will be available across the US starting January.

The FDA approval comes as companies like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are limiting sales of at-home Covid testing kits due to a surge in demand.

US President Joe Biden recently announced plans to purchase 500 million rapid Covid tests to be distributed for free to Americans upon request.