In new record, France passes 100,000 mark for daily Covid cases

Saturday is the third consecutive day of record caseload in France

Driven by the omicron variant, Covid infections in France hit six figures Saturday.

Health officials recorded 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers hit record highs.

Health authorities said the number of patients in intensive care went up by 28 to 3,282.

The latest official figures come ahead of a meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government are set to discuss new Covid safety measures.