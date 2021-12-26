Israel's Covid positivity rate reaches highest level since October

The reproduction rate, or R value, also continues to increase gradually

The rate of positive tests in Israel confirming a Covid-19 infection has risen above 2 percent, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry released on Sunday.

The data also shows that the rate of transmission of the virus is at a level not seen in the country for nearly six months.

Of the 44,538 screening tests carried out on Saturday, 2.07 percent were positive. You must go back to October 7 to find a positive rate that high.

Government and health officials have warned that the highly contagious omicron variant is behind the fifth wave of infections in the country, with the number of cases expected to rise rapidly in the coming weeks.

The reproduction rate, or R value, also continues its gradual rise, reaching 1.41 after rising to 1.02 in early December.

In addition, the number of critically ill patients continued to increase steadily, reaching 98. Among them, 45 people are in critical condition.

Although the volume of testing tends to decline during weekends, 760 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases on Sunday to 11,894.

As of Saturday, there were 1,118 confirmed cases of omicron in Israel since the strain was identified.

Although early studies suggest that omicron does not cause symptoms as severe as the less transmissible delta variant, Israeli experts believe that due to the speed at which the virus is spreading in the country, the number of cases risks weighing on hospitals.