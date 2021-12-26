Israeli hospital to give 4th Covid vaccine in trial

The trial is meant to shed light on the efficacy of a fourth dose and help lawmakers set policy

Israel's Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv will begin a study Monday gauging whether a second booster is necessary in the fight against Covid.

The trial is meant to shed light on the efficacy of a fourth dose and help lawmakers set policy in Israel and globally.

“We will examine the effect of the fourth vaccine on antibody levels and on disease prevention, and we will examine its safety,” Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, the lead researcher of the trial, said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This study is expected to shed light on the additional benefit of giving a fourth dose and lead us to understand whether and to whom it is worth giving a fourth dose."

The study will have 6,000 individuals, including 150 medical staff, receive a fourth shot.

To be included in the study, participants must have received their third shot no later than August 20, 2021, and they must have a serological result below 700, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The study is being carried out in conjunction with the Health Ministry and was approved by the government's senior panel on human medical trials, according to The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commended a recommendation from a panel of Covid experts on implementing a fourth vaccine for vulnerable populations last week. The rollout was delayed as Health Ministry director-general, Nachman Ash, has not approved the campaign yet.