Israel: New restrictions for malls, schools go into effect

Temporary measures approved amid surge of new coronavirus cases, spread of omicron variant

New restrictions for shopping malls and schools went into effect on Monday amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Israel and the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of Israel's parliament in Jerusalem approved the measures following last week's advancement by the coronavirus cabinet.

The rules are in effect for nine days and started at midnight from Sunday night into Monday.

Under the temporary regulations, indoor shopping centers must adhere to the Purple Ribbon outline, limiting occupancy to one person for every 161.5 square feet of space.

Entrance to larger stores with more than 1,076 square feet of space will require the Green Pass proving completion of the vaccination schedule or recovery from Covid-19.

Essential places of business such as pharmacies and grocery stores are exempt from the Green Pass program.

Indoor dining at shopping malls is prohibited and a Green Pass is mandatory for takeaway purchases.

Although the rules went into effect from midnight Sunday into Monday, they won't be enforced until Tuesday when hundreds of police officers will be deployed to shopping centers across the country.

Schools in parts of the country categorized as red or orange with medium-to-high infection rates, will not be allowed to hold in-person classes in grades 7 to 12 unless the vaccination rate of the class is 70 percent or higher.

Grades 1 to 6 in these red and orange towns are required to impose a "limited contact" system to minimize physical interactions between students in the classroom.