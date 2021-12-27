First person in Israel jabbed with 4th vaccine dose

Lead researcher of clinical trial on second booster shot calls it 'an exciting moment'

The first participant of an Israeli study on the effectiveness of a fourth vaccine dose against Covid-19 was jabbed on Monday morning at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv.

The trial is meant to shed light on the efficacy of a second booster shot and help lawmakers set policy in Israel and globally.

Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba and the lead researcher of the trial, called it "an exciting moment," adding that "we may have reached a maximum of antibodies and a fourth vaccine will not give much."

The study will have 6,000 individuals, including 150 medical staff, receive a fourth shot.

To be included in the study, participants must have received their third shot no later than August 20, 2021, and they must have a serological result below 700.

The study is being carried out in conjunction with the Health Ministry and was approved by the government's senior panel on human medical trials.

Over 4.2 million people in Israel have received all three available vaccine doses against the virus.