Scientists: Omicron antibodies may protect against delta

Increased immunity to omicron expected, however enhanced immunity to delta is potentially significant

A small-scale initial study published Tuesday suggested that infection with the omicron variant of covid may provide boosted immunity to the delta form of the virus.

The study conducted in South Africa included only 15 people and was not peer reviewed.

While too early to provide firm answers the study is likely to encourage initial hopes that omicron – despite its highly infectious nature – may prove less disruptive to societies than the delta variant, which appears more likely to cause serious hospitalization.

Some of the individuals in the trial were vaccinated while others were not, but all participants had the omicron form of Covid-19.

Scientist examined the participants’ ability to neutralize omicron and delta 14 days into the study, noting increased immunity to omicron and to a lesser extent to delta.

Researchers noted that the participants may have been infected previously with other forms of covid and some were inoculated, meaning additional research is required to prove a link between the immunity displayed and omicron.

“Participants in this study have likely been previously infected, and more than half were vaccinated. Therefore, it is unclear if what we observe is effective cross-neutralization of delta virus by omicron elicited antibodies, or activation of antibody immunity from previous infection and/or vaccination,” the study said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Of the 15 participants, 11 were hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms but none were so severe as to be treated with oxygen.

“The increase neutralizing immunity against omicron was expected — that is the virus these individuals were infected with,” Alex Sigal, the study’s lead researcher tweeted. “However, we also saw that the same people — especially those who were vaccinated — developed enhanced immunity to the delta variant.”

“If that’s true, then the disruption Covid-19 has caused in our lives may become less,” he added.

Over fears of the rapidly spreading omicron variant some countries are beginning to consider conducting a fourth inoculation against the virus.