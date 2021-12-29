Israel removes dozens of countries from red list, easing travel

US, Canada remain on red list amid fears of the omicron variant spreading

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet eased restrictions on many countries Tuesday night, moving dozens of countries from its red to orange travel list.

The ministers charged with handling the response to the Covid-19 pandemic also moved Mexico to the list of red countries, effective starting midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arrivals from orange-labeled territories must fulfill at least a three-day isolation for vaccinated or recovered individuals, pending a negative test.

The countries included Italy, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Scandinavian countries and other European states, as well as many more in Africa.

The US and Canada remain on the red list, which requires arrivals to quarantine for at least seven days after PCR tests, but only for vaccinated and recovered individuals.

No non-Israeli arrivals to Israel are permitted, unless a special permit is granted.

The ministers also agreed on restrictions in classes in which a student has contracted the virus, limiting learning to outdoors or remote.

This comes after restrictions placed on shopping centers, with fears of the omicron variant overloading the medical system and causing deaths.