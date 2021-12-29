Israel's Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10m Covid-19 vaccine doses

Deal gives access to Southeast Asian market for oral vaccine currently in clinical trials

Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam's Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral Covid-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials.

The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the right to sell Oravax’s oral vaccine in development throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Oramed said.

"The parties have agreed to negotiate follow-on orders potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars," it said, adding the ASEAN region has a prospective patient population of about 660 million.

Nadav Kidron, chief executive of Oramed, said its oral Covid vaccine is undergoing Phase I clinical trials and results should be available in early 2022. The vaccine has been shown to work in animal tests, he said.

According to the company, its oral vaccine targets three Covid-19 surface proteins, including proteins less vulnerable to mutation, which Oramed says makes the vaccine potentially more effective against variants of the virus.

The omicron variant of the virus has about 50 genetic mutations, with 36 of them in the spike protein.

Another potential advantage of taking a vaccine orally versus by being jabbed, according to the company, is that you can take all of the necessary doses orally at one time rather than having to receive multiple booster shots.

The US has expressed interest in oral vaccines for Covid, with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calling on the US Food and Drug Administration to accelerate its review of oral vaccines as an alternative to administering shots.