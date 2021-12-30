In first, over million daily Covid cases registered worldwide

The death toll in Eastern Europe exceeded 1 million

The number of daily new coronavirus cases worldwide is averaging 1 million a day for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an aggregation of official tallies given daily by health authorities in each country.

More than 7.3 million new virus cases were detected around the world in the last seven days — an average of 1,045,000 infections every day — following a surge in cases of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The numbers are much higher than the last record before the current wave when daily cases stood at 817,000 on average between April 23 and 29.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Eastern Europe topped 1 million on Thursday.

Three out of the five countries reporting the highest number of daily deaths in Europe are from the East, including Russia, Poland and Ukraine, official data through Thursday showed.