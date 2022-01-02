5th wave: Israel records 4,197 new Covid cases, 110 seriously ill

Positivity and reproduction rates on the rise amid spread of highly infectious omicron variant

Israel on Sunday recorded 4,197 new daily Covid infections as the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition rose to 110 amid the fifth wave of the disease driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, Health Ministry data shows.

The percentage of positive tests was 4.57 percent on Saturday out of 95,501 total tests taken.

(Editor's Note: The number of tests administered was lower on Saturday compared to other days of the week due to the Jewish Sabbath).

The reproduction rate, or R-value, continued its upward climb with the weekly average on December 22 at 1.84, indicating that the virus is spreading at a nearly one-to-two ratio.

Out of the 110 patients listed in serious condition, 45 are critical and 37 are on ventilators.

A total of 59 new patients were admitted to the hospital in serious condition over the previous seven days — an increase of 25.5 percent.

The number of active patients in Israel stands at 31,958 as the last week saw a nearly 200 percent increase in new cases with 26,857.

Despite over 4 million Israelis out of a population of just over 9 million having received the entire vaccine regimen, including the booster shot, at least one health expert is warning that within three weeks, one in four Israelis will be infected with the coronavirus.

"We will cross the morbidity record we saw in the delta wave, which is ten thousand verified per day, and we will probably reach 20,000,” said Professor Eran Segal, an adviser to the Israeli government’s cabinet on the virus.