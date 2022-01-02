Studies suggest less lung damage from omicron variant

'The effects of omicron are mainly manifested in the upper respiratory system'

Several recent studies suggest that the omicron variant of the coronavirus does less damage to the lungs compared to the delta and other prior strains, The New York Times reports.

Rodent experiments have shown that, unlike previous variants that caused severe breathing difficulties, omicron is more limited to the upper respiratory tract — the nose, throat, and windpipe.

The six studies have not gone through the peer-review process.

One of the studies showed that the levels of the omicron variant in the lungs were one-tenth or less of the level of the other variants.

"It is fair to say that the new observed effects of the disease are manifested mainly in the upper respiratory system," according to Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health in Germany.

Ravindra Gupta, a leading variant researcher at Cambridge University and author of one of the studies, said that omicron "works differently in many ways."

"The biology of the virus is not the same as it used to be. It's almost a novelty."

Omicron, first identified in South Africa and Botswana at the end of November, is currently present in more than 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The heavily mutated version of the virus affects people who are vaccinated as well as those who are already infected.

While numerous data to date suggest that omicron, now the dominant strain in some countries, causes a reduced risk of hospitalization, the WHO urges caution.

"The overall risk from the new variant omicron remains very high," the United Nations health agency said.