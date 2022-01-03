Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists from orange countries next week

Citizens from red countries with high Covid infection rates, including US, still barred from entry

Starting next week, Israel will allow entry for vaccinated visitors from orange countries deemed to have a medium risk level from Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Foreigners from red countries designated as the highest risk of infection, including the United States, will still be barred from entering.

The updated entry policy for vaccinated and recovering foreigners will take effect on Sunday.

Visitors from orange countries will be required to fill out an entry form in advance of travel, take a PCR or antigen test before boarding the plane, take a PCR test upon arrival and then enter isolation for 24 hours or until receiving a negative test result.

Starting Tuesday of this week, the same rules will be applied to Israelis returning from orange countries — PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport followed by quarantine for 24 hours or until receiving a negative test result, whichever comes first.

The Health Ministry committee tasked with classifying countries recommended transferring South Africa, Hungary, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France and Canada from the red list to the orange list, which would allow entry for vaccinated citizens.

The delisting of these countries still needs government approval.

If approved, the remaining red-listed countries, in addition to the US, would be — the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey.