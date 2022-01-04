Israel's Health Ministry chief jabbed with 4th dose

Nachman Ash gets second booster after last week's approval for immunocompromised, elderly care residents

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning was jabbed with the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 amid the fifth wave of the virus driven by the omicron variant.

"This is a very, very contagious variant, as we can see. The morbidity rises and jumps every day. The best answer is the vaccine," Ash said. "Therefore, I also chose and came this morning to get vaccinated with the fourth dose, and I call on everyone to get vaccinated."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel would make available to people over 60 and medical staff the fourth dose overall and second booster of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Israel approved the fourth dose last week for the immunocompromised and those living in elderly care facilities.

"We now have a new layer of defense," Bennett said in a televised news conference, adding that the top medical official approved the latest move.

"Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort."

Earlier on Sunday, Ash indicated that herd immunity in the Jewish state was a possibility as the highly contagious omicron variant quickly spreads, with early reporting suggesting that the heavily mutated strain generates milder symptoms compared to previous versions of the virus.

“The price of herd immunity is very many infections, and that may be what will happen. The numbers need to be high to reach herd immunity, this is something that is possible,” Ash was quoted as saying to 103FM Radio.

Prof. Eran Segal, an adviser to the Israeli government’s cabinet on the coronavirus, predicts that within three weeks, one in four Israelis will be infected with Covid.