Israel records highest daily Covid tally since early September

Daily infections surge past 10,000 amid fifth wave fueled by highly contagious omicron variant

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Israel surged past 10,000 on Tuesday as the number of serious cases increased at a slower pace amid the fifth wave of the virus driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to Health Ministry figures published in the morning, a total of 10,644 new cases were recorded over the previous 24 hours, representing an increase of more than 4,000 new infections over the daily last update.

The last time the daily tally was this high was early September — the daily record was set on September 2 with 11,333.

A total of 117 patients were listed in serious condition, with 47 critical and 38 on ventilators.

Early indications are that omicron is less severe compared to previous versions of the virus, and the numbers in Israel so far bear that out, although experts caution that the rapid rise in cases could still overwhelm health care systems.

Over the past week, the number of daily cases in Israel has risen by a whopping 241.9 percent with 39,361 infections. Meanwhile, the 69 new serious cases over the past seven days represents an increase of 35.3 percent.

The number of active patients in Israel stands at 45,580.

The positive rate on Tuesday was 5.51 percent out of 197,402 tests and the reproduction rate, or R value, was 1.91, meaning that almost two people are being infected by each person with the disease.