WHO sees more evidence that omicron causes milder symptoms

More evidence is emerging that the omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing more and more studies pointing out that omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike the other ones, that could cause severe pneumonia," WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud told Geneva-based journalists, saying it could be "good news."

However, he added that omicron's high transmissibility means it will become dominant within weeks in many places, posing a threat in countries where a high portion of the population remains unvaccinated.

His remarks on the reduced risks of severe disease chime with other data including a study from South Africa which was one of the first countries where omicron was detected.

Several recent studies suggest that omicron does less damage to the lungs compared to the delta and other prior strains.

Rodent experiments have shown that, unlike previous variants that caused severe breathing difficulties, omicron is more limited to the upper respiratory tract — the nose, throat, and windpipe.

Research by London's Imperial College published last month shows that the risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with omicron is 40 percent to 45 percent lower than for patients with the delta variant.

Another recent study from South Africa also suggests that the risk of severe illness and hospitalization in patients infected with the omicron variant is less than the delta variant.

The study found that people in South Africa diagnosed with the omicron strain of Covid-19 between October 1 and November 30 were 80 percent less likely be hospitalized compared to those who contracted another variant.