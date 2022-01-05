Israel's President Isaac Herzog jabbed with 4th vaccine dose

First Lady also receives booster shot as Jewish state launches latest inoculation campaign

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, on Wednesday were jabbed with the fourth vaccine dose against Covid-19 as the Jewish state launches its latest inoculation campaign.

"Omicron is spreading throughout Israel and may reach every house in Israel," Herzog said. "There is no other choice — go out and get vaccinated!"

The couple received the second booster (fourth overall) at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel would make available to people over 60 and medical staff the fourth vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Israel approved the fourth dose last week for the immunocompromised and those living in elderly care facilities.

"Hadassah Hospital is ready to serve the residents of Jerusalem, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinating patients, employees, and the public. Everyone who is exposed to the danger of Covid and meets the criteria — come and get vaccinated," Director-General of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss, said.

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning received the fourth dose, calling on the public to get vaccinated as the best defense against the disease.

Also on Tuesday, Bennett announced that the fourth dose offers a fivefold increase in antibodies a week after the shot is administered, citing the results of a recent study conducted at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

The prime minister said that results from the study show that the fourth dose is as safe as the third dose and that the antibodies indicate “a very high likelihood that the fourth dose will protect vaccinated people to a great degree."