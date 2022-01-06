New data questions reliability of Covid antigen tests

Fully vaccinated Israelis under 60 will only need to take a rapid antigen test to determine quarantine

A new US study suggests that rapid antigen tests are increasingly inaccurate when it comes to detecting the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the early days of infection.

"Based on viral load and transmissions confirmed through epidemiological investigation, most omicron cases were infectious for several days before being detectable by rapid antigen tests," the study's abstract states.

The study looked at 30 people and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The research comes as new Covid rules in Israel go into effect starting on Friday, including some revisions to the testing policies with most individuals only needing to take a rapid antigen test as the country faces an overload of contact tracing and required testing among citizens.

According to the new rules, fully vaccinated Israelis under the age of 60 who come into contact with a Covid-positive patient will only need to take a rapid antigen test to determine whether quarantine is necessary.

Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the infectious disease department at Sheba Medical Center, told Ynet News that the Covid antigen tests are "unreliable," saying that "in many instances, the antigen test comes out negative only for the following PCR test to show a positive result."

Rahav recommended a PCR test before the antigen test for the initial stages of omicron.

Israel hit a new record of daily cases on Wednesday, reporting more than 12,500 new Covid infections.

Thursday smashed that record with 16,115 daily cases as the omicron variant takes hold in Israel.

Prof. Cyrille Cohen, an immunology expert from Bar-Ilan University, however, told i24NEWS on Wednesday morning that the strategy of countering the pandemic is shifting away from testing and overall cases to an emphasis on the number of serious patients, which in Israel remains relatively low while steadily rising at 134.

"We are still trying to determine the impact of this wave," Cohen said. "The good news is that we all agree that omicron is less, I would say, potentially dangerous than the delta, but we have a mix of both right now in Israel, which means that even if we can't pinpoint the exact number of cases, we need to be cautious."

Cohen, who serves on Israel's Covid vaccine advisory board, said that there is some concern about the reliability of antigen testing.

"It could be false negative. We are afraid a little bit that people will spread the virus, but omicron is so contagious that I don't see any way to prevent that. We are trusting the good will of the people."