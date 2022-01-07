Covid cases top 300 million worldwide

Case numbers on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading omicron variant

The total number of Covid-19 registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic topped 300 million on Friday, according to an aggregation of official figures.

The figure stood at 300,042,439 cases at 15:45 GMT, including all the cases announced since the World Health Organization office in China first reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019.

Case numbers have been on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, initially identified in South Africa.

With omicron heralding the pandemic's latest wave, many countries are reporting record numbers of infections.

Over 13.5 million virus cases have been detected worldwide in the past week, a massive rise of 64 percent over the previous seven days, averaging out at 1,938,395 new infections per day.