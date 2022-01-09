Bennett: 2-4 million Israelis infected during current wave

'This is a storm that is sweeping the world,' prime minister says of the omicron variant

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned that up to four million citizens could become infected with the coronavirus during the fifth wave fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

"Information presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here in Israel, a total of 2-4 million citizens will be infected in the current wave," the premier posted to his Facebook account.

"This is a storm that is sweeping the world, including countries that have taken a general blockade," Bennett wrote.

Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday registered 17,518 new cases with a positive test rate of 11.71 percent out of 159,459 total tests administered.

The number of serious cases rose to 204, with 68 patients in critical condition and 53 on ventilators.

The latest reproduction rate, or R value — a snapshot of the weekly average from 10 days ago — stood at 1.97, indicating that the virus is spreading by a nearly one-to-two ratio.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480090341697101825 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Over the previous seven days, nearly 100,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded, representing an increase of 271.3 percent. The past week has also seen 158 new serious infections — a 177.2 percent rise.

Bennett ticked off some of the measures that Israel is taking to manage the latest wave, including giving 1.5 million rapid antigen tests to nursing homes, despite data from at least one US study showing that antigen tests can fail to detect omicron in the early stages. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

The prime minister also mentioned preparing hospitals for an influx of new patients and the Jewish state's campaign to vaccinate adults over 60, medical workers and the immunocompromised with the fourth dose.